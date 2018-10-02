Sugar firms appointees cause row

Dickens Wesonga @PeopleDailyKe

Sugarcane farmers want the State to stop appointing politicians to boards managing the factories. Speaking over the weekend during a visit to Chemelil Sugar Company by the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, Kenya Sugarcane Growers Association secretary general Richard Ogendo said the inclusion of politicians to the boards would cripple efforts to resuscitate the factories and the ailing sub-sector.

They see the move as a clear indication the government lacks commitment to revamp the factories which were run down due to poor management and corruption. The sugarcane farmers want the government to include them in the ongoing efforts to revamp ailing State-owned millers.

Ogendo said the farmers were unhappy with the government continued pronouncements that sideline them and also exclude people with expertise in the crop.

“Include farmers in the boards. It is the surest way to revive the companies which have nearly collapsed,” he said during a fact-finding mission by the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Implementation at Chemelil Sugar.

Ogendo claimed the government was using State millers to reward political losers who are likely to shift their focus from the stalled reforms in the sector.

Political interference, he said, was a big problem affecting the sugar sub-sector which in its heyday supported thousands of livelihoods from the sugar belt regions.

“Farmers continue to suffer at the expense of unscrupulous businessmen who use influential people in government to import sugar which they repackage in bags belonging to local companies while condemning farmers to non-ending cycle of poverty,” said Ogendo.