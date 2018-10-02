Romantic - Atemi Oyungu ft Nameless.

For Atemi Oyungu and Nameless, like fine wine, they are getting better with age. The two have collaborated in a track titled, Romantic and they do not disappoint.

The Bebi Bebi hitmaker, Atemi, and Nameless blend on the song, which is a fun, uplifting and catchy love song that tells the story of African romance as each side asks for more romance from the other side.

The track was written by Atemi Oyungu and David Mathenge, arranged and produced by Ihaji and mixed and mastered by Denis Ihaji and Robert Kamanzi (R- Kay).

Given the creativity and the quality of the video, you can tell from the word go that the two had some serious thoughts on this project. The visuals were directed and beautifully captured by the award-winning video director, Clarence Peters. RATING: 7/10.