Danny Samsong fast-rising local Afro dancehall singer

Daniel Onkundi aka Danny Samsong is a fast-rising local Afro dancehall singer who defied all odds to be the artiste he is. He chats with Elly Gitau about his music and aspirations

Have you always wanted to pursue music and what inspired you towards that direction?

Music has always been my first love, but a lot of people advised me against it because “It is difficult to earn a living”. I thought I could be a doctor and follow in my father’s footsteps, but unfortunately, I didn’t make the cut.

How has been the journey so far?

So far, so good. I recorded my first track, Hatare, at Homeboyz music studio, while my second track, Watasema Watachoka, was done at a friend’s home studio in Nakuru. And while both singles are not officially launched, they helped me secure an opportunity at Legendary Production.

Peaking of Legendary Production, what was it about the recording label that drew you in?

The label has helped me greatly to kickstart my career. Sometimes, especially in the local music industry, if you have no capital, you need to get a team that can work with you.

Did you take time to research on the intrigues of the industry or opted to learn on the job?

I opted to learn on the job. It hasn’t been an easy journey though. The industry has its advantages and disadvantages, but I am willing to keep going and learn whatever I need to, to get me to the next level.

Which are some of the challenges you’ve found to hinder you the most?

Airplay was a big challenge. A lot of producers were also not open to work with upcoming artistes, which was quite disheartening.

Your song, Akuku Danger, has been a popular jam in 254. What is it all about and what inspired it?

The song was released this year, courtesy of Legendary Production, who financed the whole project. It’s about my life experiences. Akuku Danger was a Luhya legend.

How about your second song, Baby Yo?

The single talks about a relationship between a slay queen and a poor man. Love is beyond money and poverty is not a permanent state, but a transition. In Baby Yo, a poor man finally gets riches and links with his high school crush to spoil her.

How do you define your sound?

Afro dancehall with a touch of mellow rap.

Which projects are you currently pursuing?

I am pursuing another single project, which will produce a different dimension of who I am as far as my music is concerned. I was initially to collaborate with renowned artiste, Kenrazy, but due to unavoidable circumstances we were unable to work together.

Which artistes are on your bucket list?

I’d love to work with Naiboi and Nyashinski, and perhaps, Bebe Cool. I love them because they tend to find their own sound and are not dictated to by trends.