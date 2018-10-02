Top global hotels in Africa.

With millions visiting pristine locations such as Seychelles, Zanzibar, Mauritius and Kenya’s Coast, in an industry worth billions of shillings, in the recent past top global brands are flocking to Africa to invest in the space. Below is a list of the best facilities that dot the continent according to Global Hospitality

1. Best Western Group

Best Western has more than 4,100 hotels located in more than 100 countries. Best Western offers seven hotel brands to suit the needs of developers and guests in every market: Best Western, Best Western Plus, Best Western Premier, Executive Residency by Best Western, Vīb ®, BW Premier Collection® and GLō℠.

Now celebrating 70 years of hospitality, Best Western provides its hoteliers with global operational, sales and marketing support, and online and mobile booking capabilities. Nairobi hosts three of its facilities with the latest entrant being offering executive residency.

2. Radisson Hotel Group

This group of hotels is rapidly growing and finding tentacles in key markets across the continent. It has a foothold across major cities in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Ethiopia. Nairobi boasts two properties in operation with a third one set for launch next year.

According to projections from the Group’s Development team, there is a plan to reinforce presence in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Ethiopia. It will also develop a robust portfolio across the cities within Africa’s three largest economic communities.

3. Marriot International

As part of its expansion across Africa, Marriott International recently signed deals to open seven new hotels consisting of 1,300 guestrooms across several new markets. Marriott is looking to have more than 200 hotels with 37,000 guestrooms open or in the pipeline by 2022, for approximately Sh850 billion.

The new markets include Kenya (Four Points Brand), Benin, Botswana, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania and Senegal. The company will make its debut in the Ivory Coast and will boost its presence in existing markets, including Ethiopia, Ghana and Nigeria.

4. Accor Hotels

Accor has been busy lately particularly in the Middle East and Africa, on average opening two facilities a month. Accor Hotels is a world-leading travel and lifestyle group and digital innovator operating in more than 4,500 hotels, resorts and residences across 100 different countries.

In Africa, they have about 11 properties. Kenya’s Fairmont Hotels is one of Accor properties. The group will put in more than Sh100 billion of investment in Africa alone through a partnership fund with Katara Hospitality over the next five to seven years.

5. Dusit International

This Group might have only two high end facilities in the continent at the moment but it is still scouting for more opportunities. The Bangkok-based hotel and resort company first launched the Dusit Thani LakeView Cairo in Egypt in 2009.

In mid 2015, the Dusit team opened another facility along Nairobi’s Riverside Drive not far off the central business district and bustling Westlands suburbs. dusitD2 Nairobi has creative and striking artworks on display throughout public areasand boasts 101 guest rooms and suites.

6.Hilton Hotel

Hilton plans to open hotels across 14 African countries, including Ghana, Tunisia, Botswana, Zambia, Swaziland, Uganda, Burundi and Rwanda. The new properties are slated to open within the next three to five years. Hilton’s pipeline already includes 49 hotel projects across the continent.

The new hotels are expected to double the group’s 40-hotel portfolio in Africa during the next five years. Nairobi has two facilities; one situated in the heart of Nairobi and the other just off the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Mombasa Road.

7. Wyndham Hotel Group

New York Stock Exchange listed Wyndham Hotel Group, the world’s largest hotel company and one of three hospitality business units of Wyndham Worldwide is another lot with good hospitality clout in Africa.

Complementing Wyndham Hotel Group’s existing portfolio of franchised properties in Morocco, Ghana, Nigeria and Tunisia, the hotel has put in investment in Kenya and Tanzania (Ramada Resort, Dar-es-salaam) as well as marking not only the company’s expansion into Eastern Africa, but is the first property within the greater continent to be operated via the company’s growing management division.

8. City Blue Hotels

This hospitality group has been in operation for five years with purely African origin and connection and currently has presence in Kenya, Zambia, Uganda and Rwanda. So far they have six facilities across the continent with 11 projects earmarked across East, West and Southern Africa in the coming years.

They have received numerous prestigious awards over the years as well as nominations as a perfect travel destination. Their portfolio include CityBlue Kigali, Kampala, Livingstone, Mombasa and Nyagatare. In October, the Group will officially launch an apartment hotel in Uganda.

9.Swiss International Hotels

Swiss International is a global company with its International Services Centre located in Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE. This position gives the company easy access to the fast developing markets. In Africa, this organisation is also gaining foothold with five facilities.

Under its established brands, Swiss International has state-of-the-art facilities in Nigeria, Rwanda and Sierra Leone with Kenya having signed a Sh7 billion deal between Swiss International and Mount Kenya Holiday Homes for the construction of a five-star resort.

10. Sarovar Hotels

Founded in 1994, this is India’s leading hotel chain with its headquarters in Mumbai. Nairobi hosts four of their facilities namely Tetezi Hometel, Heron Portico, Zehneria Portico and Lazizi Premiere.

Another 12 properties will open in 2019 in Africa and India under the Park Plaza, Sarovar Hometel, Hometel Suites, Sarovar Portico and Sarovar Premier chains. The company has also set a goal to have a 100-hotel portfolio by 2020, according to a report from PTI News.