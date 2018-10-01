DP RUTO ON RAILA

Kokon kateunet rubeywotab President William Ruto , koityi kandoindetab ODM Raila Odinga, koistoegei kit neboisie kayonchinet nekiityi ak President Uhuru Kenyatta kongemchi ine magutikchi chebo ngalekab bolatet. Komwa Ruto kole kaguiyet netinyei ine eng ngalekab bolatet kotoreti konai tetutik chetinyie bunikchi chebo bolatet ak komwa ine kole chobot eng oret agetugul. Kongalali Ruto komitei komostab Pwani nebo emoni ole komitei koboto MPS chesirei 20 chekoitechi Raila komatkobelchigei ngecheretab President eng kenyitab 2022.
