MP Kutunyi says the celling of Shs.75 per 2kg is detrimental to farmers

K24 Tv October 1, 2018
Cheranganyi MP Joshua Kuttuny has castigated the government for putting a ceiling of 75 shillings on the price of a 2kg packet of Unga, saying that the government intends to buy maize from farmers at a  throw away price.

Kuttuny says that the government plans to buy maize from farmers at 1600 shillings per bag, which will turn  maize farming a loss making venture.

He now wants the Agriculture Cabinet Secretary to offer a good price to maize farmers for their produce.

