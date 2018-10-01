MP Kutunyi says the celling of Shs.75 per 2kg is detrimental to farmers

Cheranganyi MP Joshua Kuttuny has castigated the government for putting a ceiling of 75 shillings on the price of a 2kg packet of Unga, saying that the government intends to buy maize from farmers at a throw away price.

Kuttuny says that the government plans to buy maize from farmers at 1600 shillings per bag, which will turn maize farming a loss making venture.

He now wants the Agriculture Cabinet Secretary to offer a good price to maize farmers for their produce.