Referendum Politics: ODM brigade maintains plebiscite inevitable

Siaya Senator James Orengo is now calling on kenyans to support the calls to amend the constitution.Orengo says Kenyans should pile pressure on the building bridges initiative to recommend the review of the constitution so as to harmonize some of the laws which have proved inconsistent with the desires of Kenyans.

On his part, Rarieda MP Otiende Amolo said that the handshake is not the end, but the beginning of a tough journey.The duo were speaking during a fundraising drive at St. Vincent catholic church in Rarieda Sub-county Siaya.