English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

Referendum Politics: ODM brigade maintains plebiscite inevitable

K24 Tv October 1, 2018
2,563 Less than a minute
Siaya Senator James Orengo.

Siaya Senator James Orengo is now calling on kenyans  to support the calls to amend the  constitution.Orengo says Kenyans should pile pressure on the  building bridges initiative to recommend the review of the constitution so as to harmonize some of the laws which have proved inconsistent with the desires of Kenyans.

On his part, Rarieda MP Otiende Amolo said that the handshake is not the end, but the  beginning of a tough journey.The duo were speaking during  a fundraising drive at St. Vincent catholic church  in Rarieda Sub-county Siaya.

Show More

Related Articles

October 1, 2018
2,885

Monica Murder Probe: TV journalist Jacque Maribe detained for 10 more days

October 1, 2018
2,578

MP Kutunyi says the celling of Shs.75 per 2kg is detrimental to farmers

October 1, 2018
2,569

Education ministry, KNEC says exam cheats to face tough repercussions

October 1, 2018
2,587

Prince William visits Laikipia County after meeting Pres. Kenyatta 