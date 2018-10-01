Be wary of ‘sponsors’, MP to young women

Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchoba has attributed the spate of macabre murders of young women to greed for money and flashy lifestyles.

Wamuchomba advised young women to be wary of ‘sponsors syndrome’, which she noted had ruined the lives of hundreds of innocent young women.

Speaking at Wangige Primary School during a poultry farmers open day yesterday, she claimed the mysterious killings were sacrifices done by devil worshippers.

“Let me warn women to be wary of those they associate with in the name of love because they might end up being offered as sacrifices by devil worshippers who do it to get riches,” she said.

Calling on women to be content with what God has given them and to work hard, she said: “Cheap is expensive and that is why women who love fast wealth end up losing everything”.

Quoting the Bible, Wamuchomba said, “1Timothy 6:10 says, ‘For the love of money is the root of all evils, which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith and pierced themselves through with many sorrows’”.

She at the same time challenged parents saying: “We as parents should know what our children are doing and most importantly, their friends,” she advised.

She lauded the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for expeditiously carrying out investigations into recent murders.