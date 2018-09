DP William Ruto has accused opposition leader Raila Odinga of plotting to disrupt Jubilee unity by fanning propaganda and conmanship under the pretext of embracing the famous March 9th handshake.

Speaking in Majaoni in Kisauni constituency, DP Ruto says Odinga was trying to rock Jubilee from within and drive a wedge between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta, and now the DP says he won’t allow that to happen.