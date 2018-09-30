English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

MONICA MURDER PROBE : Jacque Maribe to be arraigned on Monday

K24 Tv September 30, 2018
 TV journalist Jackie Maribe will on monday be arraigned over the murder of 28 year-old Monica Kimani,  with detectives now claiming the journalist had given false information, in a bid to protect  the prime suspect, her fiance Joseph Irungu ‘Jowie’.

Careless trails left behind by Irungu after the murder have greatly helped police close in on their murder suspect, with investigators revealing that in a panic bid to cover his trails Irungu inadvertedely left more incriminating clues.

Police collected samples from a pile of garbage Irungu is said t have torched which included remnants of the blood stained kanzu gown was wearing when police say he attacked Monica.

