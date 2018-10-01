President Uhuru meets Prince William

PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday held talks with Prince William Arthur, the Duke of Cambridge, who paid him a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi.

The meeting mainly focused on wildlife conservation.

The Duke of Cambridge, who was accompanied by the British High Commissioner to Kenya, Nic Hailey, briefed Uhuru on the Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference that will be held in London on October 11th and 12th. Prince William’s meeting with President Uhuru concludes a seven-day tour of Africa that saw him visit Namibia, Tanzania and Kenya.

Prince William is the patron of the Royal African Society, a long-standing institution dedicated to promoting Africa in the UK.

He is also the President of United for Wildlife, an organisation which fights illegal trade in wildlife as well as the patron of Tusk, a UK-base charity organisation which promotes wildlife conservation in Africa.