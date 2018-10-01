NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

President Uhuru meets Prince William

People Daily October 1, 2018
2,487 Less than a minute
President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday held talks with Prince William Arthur, the Duke of Cambridge.

PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday held talks with Prince William Arthur, the Duke of Cambridge, who paid him a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi.

The meeting mainly focused on wildlife conservation.

The Duke of Cambridge, who was accompanied by the British High Commissioner to Kenya, Nic Hailey, briefed Uhuru on the Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference that will be held in London on October 11th and 12th. Prince William’s meeting with President Uhuru concludes a seven-day tour of Africa that saw him visit Namibia, Tanzania and Kenya.

Prince William is the patron of the Royal African Society, a long-standing institution dedicated to promoting Africa in the UK.

He is also the President of United for Wildlife, an organisation which fights illegal trade in wildlife as well as the patron of Tusk, a UK-base charity organisation which promotes wildlife conservation in Africa.

Show More

Related Articles

October 1, 2018
2,438

Hamilton wins in Russia to extend lead in title race

October 1, 2018
2,435

There are three kinds of parties in Campo…

October 1, 2018
2,467

Be wary of ‘sponsors’, MP to young women

October 1, 2018
2,646

I created a hypertension app to help my mother

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.