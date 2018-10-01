Saints, Gusii record wins as Kisumu league starts in earnest

Gibo Zachary @obel_barry

Lake Region Handball League debutants Kisumu Saints and Gusii Club made a surprise start to the 2018-2019 season after each bagged three straight wins on Saturday in opening matches of the season held at Maseno University courts.

Both Kisumu Saints and Gusii Club making their debut in the league had a great day in office against league regulars where the Saints started by beating Kisumu Polytechnic 19-14, then Maseno 19-17 and Kanyamedha 24-07 to leave team captain Derrick Oruko Aol dreaming of going all the way to lift the league title.

“We promise to put up a spirited fight throughout this season to emerge as the winners of the league above all, we’re in a serious need of sponsors to help us financially as we are eyeing the National League,” excited Kisumu Saints captain Derrick Oruko Aol told PD Sports.

Gusii Club saw off Kanyamedha 21-14, Maseno 17-14 and a surprise 19-17 win over three times and reigning champions Kisumu Academy.

“Very surprising start to the season by newcomers but generally it was fantastic and energetic. This season I know it’s too early to call but Kisumu Academy is going to have a hard task retaining the trophy,” remarked league director Robert Owino Ojwang.

Kisumu Academy then drew 21-21 with Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) before working hard to record their first win, edging out hosts Maseno University 23-21.

Maseno too managed a first win of 19-09 over whipping boys Kisumu Polytechnic, who had also lost 19-15 to JOOUST. JOOUST also won 25-10 over Kanyamedha.

In the ladies category, Kanyamedha started well by edging out Kisumu Polytechnic 9-5 and JOOUST 8-7 in very closely contested encounters with JOOUST bouncing back to beat Kisumu Polytechnic 19-07 where some teams failed to show up on day one including reigning champions Kirembe Ladies.