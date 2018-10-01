CBK retain inter-banks overall title as annual games close

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) retained the overall title as the 34th edition of the annual Inter-Banks Championships ended at Kenya School of Monetary Studies (KSMS) at the weekend.

CBK were once again in a class of their own after amassing 924 points followed by Barclays bank of Kenya (850 points) and Equity bank (849 points).

The final of the event that attracted 33 banking institutions was graced by CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge who lauded the efforts being made to take all disciplines to the next level

In his closing speech, Njoroge said the competition lived to its billing as a tough one and that it can only get better.

“Many hidden talents have been discovered which is commendable. All of you did your personal best and in particular one Boniface who is a good dancer. I thank the organisers, Kenya Institute of Bankers, players, and officials including those who worked behind the scenes to make the event a success,” said Njoroge.

Njoroge lauded Equity Bank Chief Executive Officer Polycarp Igathe for dethroning him as champion in the CEO race and promised to turn the tables next year, ‘God-willing’

Ezekiel Tanui who is the chairman of the Nairobi Local centre and his Sports counterpart Kennedy Nzinga both concurred that this year’s event was competitive, adding that there were no major hiccups or disciplinary issues.

Reuben Osando from Consolidated Bank of Kenya was voted as the best player of the tournament.

In athletics, PostBank won both men and ladies categories followed by Co-operative Bank and Equity Bank.

In the ladies category, PostBank took the number one slot followed by Co-operative Bank while Equity settled for the third spot.