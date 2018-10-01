Mixed bowl as Kenya register historic win in FIVB, lose to Serbia

Lynette Matheka @PeopleSport11

History was made on Saturday when National Women’s volleyball team Malkia Strikers picked their first ever win in the history of Kenya’s participation in the FIVB Women’s World Championships beating favourites Kazakhstan in the two sides’ opening match at the ongoing championship in Hamamatsu, Japan by three straight sets (25-23, 25-22, 25-21).

With the win, the home girls are one win away from qualifying for the second round of the championship.

Having won their maiden match at the World Championship on Saturday against Kazakhstan, the national women’s volleyball team fell to Serbia 3-0 (25-16, 25-9, 25-8) in Pool D in Hamamatsu Arena yesterday.

The East Africans now line up against Puerto Rico today in their third pool match as they seek to grab one of the four slots ahead of the second round.

The side coached by Japheth Munala is ranked 33 while they opponent in today’s fixture are placed 13 as per the 2017 FIVB ranking.

Munala retained the same squad that did the country the duty on Saturday parading Triza Atuka, Edith Wisa, captain Mercy Moim, Noel Murambi, Violet Makuto, Jane Wacu and libero Elizabeth Wanyama.

Moim again was Kenya’s top scorer with seven points having emerged the overall match scorer with 24 points on Saturday.

Jovana Stevanovic sparked Serbia in the victory with nine points.

The first set featured poor serving by both teams. Time and again serves flew long or straight into the net. Serbia took charge and pulled ahead 16-10 at the second TTO on a spike by Milena Rasic and rolled to grab the set 25-16. The higher-ranked Serbs finally got into a rhythm and came together.