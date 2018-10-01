Veronica Wroe’s 1934 Rolls Royce Boatail rules the roost

In what went down as one of the closest podium tussles in recent years, Veronica Wroe’s 1934 Rolls Royce Boatail needed just one point to beat the 1977 Nissan 160J of Sati Gata-Aura and clinch her maiden CBA Africa Concourse d’Elegance title.

Following her day-long fight with Sati, Veronica entered her name in the annals of Concours history as the first lady winner of the car category.

Such was the drama and glamour which treated enthusiast onlookers to some exhilarating displays of the car and motorbike elegance contest at the Nairobi Racecourse.

This year’s edition of Concours produced a new bike winner in Peter Giraudu in a 1966 Triumph TR 6C. Giraudu garnered 175 points to beat the 1925 Triumph 550 SD of Dominiqie Antoine to the second position.

Third in the motorbike class was a 1964 AJS Cafe Racer of South African Martin Kaiser. The AJS was one of the two motorcycles sponsored by Galleria Mall and entered the iconic event by Vivian Mathew Kuiper and Johannesburg-based Keiser.

Keiser is contesting the Concours for the second year running with his 1964 AJS Cate Racer. The bikes category has over the years been dominated by Phoenix Aviation.

In the car category. Wroe savoured success on a bright sunny day laden with cheerful spectators, vintage and classic cars and motorcycle competitors and dedicated officials. She had her campaign effectively sewn up when Sati lost his lead in the latter stages of the contest.

Sati beat Wroe by two points on the underside and three on the external finish. But Wroe savoured a four-point advantage on interior boot which Sati’s MG GT managed 51 points.

Sati and Wroe tied on the car roadworthiness with six points apiece but the later pipped her car adversary with a solitary mark in the tussle for the engine supremacy.