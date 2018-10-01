AK contemplates at reducing cross-country circuit legs

James Magayi @magayijim

Athletics Kenya (AK) is considering reducing the number of legs in National Cross Country circuit to four from the usual seven.

This is down to dwindling revenues and a need to alter the format to inject impetus to cross-country’s waning popularity.

The move is likely to spark protests from regions that have often benefited from incentives borne of hosting national circuit legs. AK, however, have made the decision and will only deliberate which regions host which legs.

Ndalat Gaa will be among the four and is scheduled for October 13 in Nandi county as the first race on the cards. Ndalat Gaa was a creation of former long-serving chairman Isaiah Kiplagat and the current office has retained it in honour of the departed chairman.

“The decision was taken and we will only pick which regions host the other three. Then we set into meticulous planning as the national office to give them the outlook they deserve. It is part of a process to revamp athletics in general and Cross Country racing in particular,” AK executive committee member Barnabas Korir said.

AK seems to have taken the cue from the world governing body IAAF which has instituted a raft of changes to save the sport that is facing many problems including dwindling popularity. Other issues dogging athletics globally is a loss of credibility as hundreds of athletes are sanctioned for using performance-enhancing drugs to win races and break records.

The upcoming Cross Country will culminate in the national championships and trials next February where Athletics Kenya will pick a team to represent the country in IAAF World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark.

The national circuit has often rotated around Machakos, Kisii, Nyahururu, Kericho, Mt Elgon, Eldoret and Embu. With Ndalat Gaa wild card, the other venues will have to alternate as hosting venues in the next foreseeable future.

“Regions are not barred from hosting their events, they are in fact encouraged to host several. Sports has been devolved and therefore regions ought to partner with counties to stage several of these events. The national office will, however, place its focus on the four legs to be determined later this week,” Korir said.

Athletics Kenya is composed of 12 regions and four affiliates with each tasked with organising their own competition in compliance with the national calendar.