NTSA detains defective PSVs in crackdown

Transport on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway was paralysed for more than four hours following a crackdown on unroadworthy vehicles by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

Tens of passengers were stranded following the crackdown that targeted Public Service Vehicles.

A day after NTSA identified the highway as leading in accidents; tens of vehicles were detained after being found with faulty speed governors during the operation conducted jointly by stakeholders in the transport sector.

According to David Kiarie from the Road Safety Association of Kenya, PSVs had turned to be a major contributor to accidents in the country.

“More than 2,000 Kenyans have lost lives this year and this is an increase from last year. So we had to find out what was happening,” he said.

He commended NTSA’s move to suspend operating licences of various saccos which had flouted traffic rules saying the operation will continue until sanity is restored on roads.