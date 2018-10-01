NATIONALNEWSOPINIONPeople Daily

Bicameral Parliament costly, says Wandayi

October 1, 2018
Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi.

Eric Juma

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi has called for the dissolution of one House of Parliament as a way of reducing government expenditure.

The MP, who is the chairman of the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee, said the country cannot afford a bicameral Parliament and Kenyans should decide to do away with either the National Assembly or the Senate.

Speaking on Saturday at Gondho village in Ugunja sub-county, Siaya during a funeral, Wandayi said the cost of running the government is too heavy for Kenyans.

“We must review the government structure which is too heavy,” he said, adding that Kenyans are over-represented.

