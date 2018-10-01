Bicameral Parliament costly, says Wandayi

Eric Juma @PeopleDailyKe

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi has called for the dissolution of one House of Parliament as a way of reducing government expenditure.

The MP, who is the chairman of the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee, said the country cannot afford a bicameral Parliament and Kenyans should decide to do away with either the National Assembly or the Senate.

Speaking on Saturday at Gondho village in Ugunja sub-county, Siaya during a funeral, Wandayi said the cost of running the government is too heavy for Kenyans.

“We must review the government structure which is too heavy,” he said, adding that Kenyans are over-represented.