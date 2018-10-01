Road carnage must be urgently checked

The spate of road tragedies with scores of lives prematurely cut short must be addressed immediately. While the carnage gets highlighted whenever they involve public service vehicles due to the number of victims often involved, the horrific figures are perhaps worse among non-PSV motorists.

Yesterday’s dawn crash in Gilgil, involving a bus travelling to Nairobi from western Kenya, which cost 12 lives, is a stinging indictment of our road use culture and statement of law enforcement regulations, which have collapsed under impunity.

The Traffic Act is replete with a raft of measures to restore sanity on the highways and stem road slaughter, yet there are numerous road users whose self-entitled attitude on the road and breach of traffic regulations remains astounding. The exasperation remains particularly high among PSV operators whose cynical utilisation of the road in complete disregard to other users.

The Traffic Act sought to ensure and enforce a more effective regulatory regime not just for PSVs but other road users.

These included regular inspections and generally a shorter leash used in dealing with drivers so that they operate within the law. And for heaven’s sake, owners of PSVs doing long distances, especially overnight, imperil lives of passengers when drivers are overstretched and rendered fatigued after tens of hours behind the wheel.

There must be a renewed vigour to deal with traffic offenders and especially graft, which renders ineffective, enforcement of regulations. We know where the soft underbelly is — lack of conviction in enforcement and indiscipline among road users.

We call on Inspector General Joseph Boinett to act expeditiously to deal with public transport issues to reduce the current level of carnage and indiscipline. How is it that speeding, overloading and unroadworthy PSVs sweeping past traffic police cannot be uprooted yet Kenyans are aware that it can be done and indeed saw it done by the late John Michuki, as Transport minister in under three months?

Kenyans want to see a functional legal and policy framework that will tame graft that fuels breach of traffic rules.

There is reportedly a standoff among top police brass over whether law enforcement agents should run PSV business. The conflict of interest inherent in such an arrangement is obvious and must be resolved.