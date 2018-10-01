Why I want to train as a security consultant

As a skinny but reserved lad in primary school, my elder brother ensured I got to see real movies in a cinema hall, as opposed to the open air affairs then referred to as watoto kaeni chini (children, sit down).

We trekked quite some distance to watch those movies, which came complete with a narrator, who told the audience about the entire script well in advance. He provided his own sound effects and gave actresses local names such as Wanjiru or Fatuma, which added to the hilarity of the otherwise exotic James Bond movies.

It was in those good old days that I got to meet (well, on the screen) such characters as Bud Spencer, Terence Hill, Bruce Lee and a little later, Joseph Olita, who acted as former Uganda President Idi Amin Dada in the movie, Rise and Fall of Idi Amin. It cost Sh2 to access Eros Cinema, or the Odeon in Nakuru, circa 1981.

A few years later, as a high school student, I met Arnold Schwazzeneger and it was this bloke, a former Mr Universe, who captured my imagination.

I know you get the drift by now: here was a character who could aim his bazooka or submachine gun at an entire platoon of enemy troops and mow them down not unlike a typhoon mows down giant trees.

I thought I had outgrown such movies but the events of late last week taught me otherwise.

How else would you describe a bloke who goes by the funny name of Jowi (I hear that means buffalo) or Joe, now cooling his heels as a person of interest to sleuths?

Well, from what he has told us, he has reminded me that one of the jobs I thought would fit my persona and person in my youth was the work of a cop.

Now, that is an unflattering reference. Why not call them security officers? By the same token, a watchman out there goes by the name of a security consultant. Don’t ask me why. I don’t know. What’s in a name? Everything!

But back to my story. One of my greatest ambitions right now is to train as a security consultant in Afghanistan, or Dubai and then troop back to Kenya.

I reckon it is the only way I could post Silvester Stalone or Rambo-like pictures of myself (cradling a high calibre assault rifle) on social media, which could guarantee plenty of attention (read admiration) from the fairer sex.

More importantly, it is the only way I could get to be shot at (by thugs) through my chest and still spend another two days before checking in at a hospital. I would then take selfies and post on Facebook for the world to appreciate what the word macho means.

You see, my background as a lowly scribe does not lend me to have the courage, read machismo, to go out of my gate at three in the morning to check the identity or intention of three gangsters.

If that happened right now, I would call my local police boss and request a small troop of cops before I could as much as peep through my curtains.

That does not make me a coward, though, just being practical. Don’t write me off on that score! I know Jiujitsu, Karate, Kung Fu, Tae Kwon do and three other Japanese words… but we digress.

Back to this Jowi fellow. He sees strange hoodlums in the dead of the night at his gate, drops his woman in the house and proceeds back to the gate to check out things. Just like in a movie.

Methinks we have lots of untapped potentials, enough to rival those Hollywood weaklings who can not take a bullet and wait 48 hours to check into a hospital, complete with social media pictures to boot.

As this movie script was being enacted in our capital, Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu ( Waititi as one Sonko has saved him in his phone!) was at it again.

Having taken some breather after his exploits of moving rivers that interfere with Riparian land, he is back in the news.

I am sure you have seen that clip in which he starts to say he is a daughter to four fathers. Holy Moses! How now?

Waititu should start a circus troop and carry with him his big bag of tricks. I do not pretend to know what other talents this man possesses but running a travelling circus troop is something he should have started like yesterday.

If you haven't seen the clip in question, you belong to a circus. Another type though. Have a talent-search week, folks!