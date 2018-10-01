Looming shortage of TVET Trainers

Principal Secretary State Department for Vocational and Technical Training (TVET) Kevit Desai has decried the acute shortage of trainers and instructors in the public TVET institutions.

Desai, while addressing parents and students at Keveye Vocational Training Institute in Vihiga county during the launch of supply of TVET books and equipment at the facility by Vihiga county government, said there is a shortage of instructors to handle the high number of students enrolling in the TVETs

“There is an acute shortage of instructors in our public TVET institutions to handle a high number of enrollment of students in the facilities,” said Desai.

He said they are working on the ways of solving the shortage to ensure students who enrol in TVETs are well trained and acquire require technical skills.

Desai thanked the National government for supporting TVET institutions in the country something that has seen more youth access learning.

He disclosed that the National government had pumped Sh1.3 billion in TVET institutions to facilitate operations. He added said the government also issued Sh300 million for curriculum development in TVET, something that has boosted the quality of learning in the TVET institutions.

He thanked Vihiga governor Dr Wilbur Ottichilo for supporting TVET institutions in the county. He said TVET is the middle-level training Centres which have the power of training much youth in the completive courses.

“I thank Vihiga governor Dr Wilbur Ottichilo for fully supporting TVET education in the county. This will make Vihiga County a powerhouse of experts in various technical disciplines,” said Desai.

Ottichilo said his county government had budgeted Sh120 million to be used in equipping all TVET institutions in the county.

He said all TVETs in the county will be equipped with state of the art machines for various practical courses.

He added that the county will improve all infrastructure in all TVETs in the county to ensure students learn in good facilities.

Ottichilo launched the distribution of textbooks worth Sh32 million to all TVETs and Early Childhood Education Centres (ECDE) in the county. “We have distributed a total of 110,000 books supplied by the Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB) where TVET have received 65,000 for Innovator series and our ECDE have received 45,000 for ECDE Skill grow series,” said Ottichilo.

The Governor applauded the ease of doing business with KLB in his efforts to strengthen ECDE and TVET education in Vihiga County.

Speaking at the launch event held at Idavaga Primary school in Mbale, the KLB Managing Director, Victor Lomaria, expressed his delight in the way the County Government of Vihiga is committed to ensuring prompt production and delivery of the ECDE Skill grow series and TVET Innovator series books.

Lomaria said the ECDE Skill grows series and TVET Innovator series books are certified as per the new curriculum approved by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD).

Vihiga County with the support of KLB is also training 1200 ECDE teachers and Instructors from various TVETs on the new Curriculum Development.