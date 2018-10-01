Why couples must make decisions together

Last week on Thursday, September 20th, we witnessed our Parliament passing the Finance Bill 2018. Prior to this day, there had been a lot of lobbying from both sides of the political divide whipping their members to support the bill.

Whether or not they succeeded, is left for the jury to decide but what was evident from the chaos that we witnessed that day, is that the leadership of both Jubilee and Nasa did not succeed in convincing their members to support the bill.

Whichever way we look at it, adequate consultations by both political parties was needed to convince their members to support the bill. It is always important to consult when making plans and before making any decisions whether at the corporate level or even in the homefront.

One of the behaviours that destroy marriage is making plans without consulting your spouse and even your children when they are old enough.

For the two to remain as one, it’s important that they regularly consult before making any major decisions, especially where money matters are concerned.

The reason many men make plans without consulting their spouse oftentimes is that they simply ignore their input, or do what they saw their fathers do.

This makes their wives feel that they are being treated not as equal partners, but as some junior partner whose opinion doesn’t matter. In fact, this is one of the leading causes of many women walking out of their marriages.

On the other hand, ladies tend to react having seen what their mothers went through, by being independent and doing their own things without consulting their husbands. This makes their husbands feel disrespected, thus leading to serious conflict in the relationship.

It is, therefore, imperative that the two consider each other before making any decisions. They must realise that whatever decisions they make affect or will affect the other partner.

If you decide to go and drink all your money, it will affect your spouse as they will be the ones to now take care of your responsibilities.

On the other hand, if you borrow money or take a loan without agreeing with your partner, should you fail to repay it, when the auctioneers come, it will definitely affect the other spouse. Therefore, consultation is crucial.