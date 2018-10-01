Tough times for the gal shaod

We date young men, rather men our age and it is drama and scandals left to right and centre. No peace. And when you’re this close (tip of a finger close, c’mon you know how we do it) to smelling peace, someone forgets to clean up after themselves, something to do with a lonely sock resting somewhere on the kitchen floor! Hell breaks loose, again. Then again. Then again, aaargh.

We date sponsors. They spoil us with everything the world has to offer, no arguing on who left what sock where. Maisha London all the way, until they decide to kill.

Rat-rat ni wewe, they kill in the most brutal ways as if to punish you for enjoying their hard, hard, hardest earned money (never forget you rightly deserved every coin since, well, you pay taxes and that right there was your money coming back to you).

We get married and get clobbered to death in the name of domestic violence. Crazy times for women. You go to church to seek refuge and right there at the church doorstep or pulpit you meet the father of hyenas.

He either demands cash, kupanda mbegu or he literally pandas mbegu for you (translate depending on the church you attend). Tough times. Tough times for our kind. We fight it out clean at work aka that cliché climb the career ladder.

They say we literally climbed on someone to get there (translation depends on your workplace environment). What’s a girl to do? Some random guy gets his way forcefully with a woman, rather rapes her and she is the one at fault because hey, she was either drunk or dressed inappropriately.

She aborts that fetus, I mean, it is definitely unwanted, they say she’s a murderer. She has no conscience. Her husband cheats with women from here to Timbuktu always staggering home at some ungodly hours. But she works late, she’s cheating.

When she actually lets her hair free and cheats, she’s a whore who doesn’t care about family. She decides to quit her marriage, she broke the union and doesn’t care for the family.

She dies in cold blood in the same union she tried to quit, she’s a fool and weak woman who let her husband abuse her to her grave. But to women I say, do you?

Whether sponsors make your coffee taste better, get the oldest you can. Whether Ben 10’s add masala to your tea, get the cutest and built up of them all. That marriage or job is not good for you; quit it.

And while at it, heal from whatever toxic situation it might be. Because hey, if you never heal from what hurt you, you’ll bleed on people who didn’t cut you. Life is too short to allow Judge Amys out there to control your life. Wamama oyee!