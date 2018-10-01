My dad is a sponsor to a campus girl

I am a 23-year-old college student. I suspect my dad is going out with one of my college mates. I recently saw them at a club I frequently visit and I had to sneak out. This is not the first time I have seen them together.

The other day, my dad asked me if I knew his friend’s daughter who is my college mate and whom he was helping to get an attachment. He might be suspecting that I have seen them together. I know this will definitely break my mum’s heart. What do I do?

Our take

This is a very tricky situation that requires a lot of wisdom to tackle. We all respect and hold our fathers in high regard. As a daughter, your dad is your hero and standard of any man that you will want to relate with.

It is, therefore, important that you realise that this issue will have a significant impact on your life and your view of men in general. It might be difficult for you to trust your husband in the future, because of what you have seen your dad do.

It is, therefore, advisable to first seek help for yourself even before thinking about your mother. You need therapy to help you deal with this trauma.

Regarding your mother, don’t do anything in a hurry. Wait for the right moment to reveal to her what you are suspecting. You can go about it indirectly, for example, asking her what a woman should do if she suspects that her husband is cheating on her.

How would she handle such a situation? You can also ask directly depending on the kind of relationship you have with your mother. “How would you react if you discovered that dad was a sponsor?” How she reacts to these questions will help know how to talk to her.

One, it will help you prepare for her reaction and, secondly, it will help you know if she’s already suspicious of your dad’s behaviour or not. If she is in that place of suspecting your dad, then this won’t be as big a bombshell as when she was not suspected at all.

These questions will also help serve as hints and knowing how women are, your mother will want to find out if you know something that she doesn’t know.

This may help in laying the groundwork for you to share with her your suspicions when the right time comes, which will be when she starts suspecting or when your dad is busted.

As for your dad, try and go by his script and play the fool. Keep asking him about your college mate and how the attachment is going. Always bring up this topic and see how he reacts.

Who knows he might get scared and break off the relationship. Try your best to still love and respect him as your father. That’s why going for therapy is important.