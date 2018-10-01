There are three kinds of parties in Campo…

MICHAEL MURAYA @michael_muraya

One of the things that define the hostel life, apart from exiling roommates for sultry misadventures, is parties. Shocking is the way this drunk lot, perhaps a group of 25, manages to fit in a small bedsitter and still get space to dance!

These parties, just the same way in football betting, there are three probable outcomes; a win, draw or loss. They also have three possible outcomes; a balanced party, sausage party or women’s union meeting.

We’ll begin with a scenario that everyone hopes for after they have successfully duped their parents into sending them ‘class trip money’ and are now organising a bash, a balanced party.

This happens when the number of males turning up is directly proportional to the number of females turning up with the ‘ufisi’ in both remaining constant.

Basically, it’s the perfect scenario, when the party goes well, people interact well and everything goes according to the script.

But of course, such parties don’t miss those two girls who never speak to anyone and sit on a corner drinking and silently judging everyone in the room, all the while, on their smartphones.

Now to the worst-case scenarios; the sausage party. Well, as the name suggests, this is where the holder is either a male who does not have female friends or a female who only has a lot of male friends because only men turn up!

A lot of smartly dressed, well-scented guys will arrive with all sorts of ambience, of course with the aspirations of hooking up with some a random third year.

They will start outdoing each other on the dance floor, each flexing muscles as they wait for their preys to turn up, so they can unleash their claws.

Disappointment comes when the clock starts ticking towards 11 pm and the only female in the room is the elder sister to the owner of the bash.

Such parties end up in dispirited men sitting on the floor, the mourning of the plans they cancelled for the party as they exchange the girls’ numbers and discuss football, and of course, girls!

Similar to the sausage party is the women’s union committee, salon discussion group or a feminine festival. This is when only girls turn up. This extreme, however, never lacks a few men.

Don’t be fooled to think they are spoilt for choice. Most of them are brought along by their girlfriends with strict orders not to get cheeky. So, all they can do is feed their eyes and get sucked up in the gossip and grapevine of the girl-talk till morning.