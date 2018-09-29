K24 TvNEWSVideos

MONICA KIMANI MURDER: Journalist,Jacque Maribe arrested by police

K24 Tv September 29, 2018
Homicide detectives probing the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani have arrested television journalist  Jacque Maribe and another suspect in connection with the murder.

Maribe was arrested ton Saturday evening and taken to the Gigiri police station where she will be detained pending her appearance in court on Monday.

Police have also arrested another suspect Brian Kasaine in connection with a gun owned by Maribe’s fiance , Joseph Irung’u, the key suspect in  the murder who is currently detained at the Muthaiga police station.

