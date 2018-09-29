Sossion strikes deal with TSC to remain Knut boss

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Nominated MP Wilson Sossion will continue to serve as the secretary-general of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) following an agreement with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and the Registrar of Trade Unions.

Sossion also withdrew the case in which he had sued the Registrar and TSC in regard to a decision to oust him as Knut secretary-general.

Registrar of Trade Unions and TSC will pay him Shs. 100, 000 as part of the agreement.

In his suit, Sossion had claimed that on April 30, at a special national executive council meeting he had convened, members of a Knut faction illegally passed a motion for his remove him and replacement by Hesbon Otieno. But Sossion went to court and obtained temporary orders barring his removal.