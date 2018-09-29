ANC tells Duale to respect Mudavadi

Amanu National Congress (ANC) party has rubbished claims by the Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Aden Duale that its leader Musalia Mudavadi was involved in the Goldenberg and Nairobi City Council cemetery scandals.

In a statement, ANC secretary-general Barrack Muluka told Duale to show respect to “the man who plucked him from obscurity and set his career on a political trajectory”.

Muluka accused the Garrisa Town MP of using personalised attacks against government critics.

Mudavadi had accused Duale and the Jubilee government of using unorthodox means to pass the controversial Finance Bill.

“The Majority Leader brags to the world that he secured the vote through deception. We have moved from rigging general elections to rigging parliamentary business,” Mudavadi was quoted as saying.

Reacting to the ANC leader’s comments, Duale accused Mudavadi of involvement in both the Goldenberg and Mavoko cemetery rip-off while he served as a Cabinet minister.

But in its statement, ANC urged the Leader of Majority to deal with his “awkward confessions” instead of throwing epithets at Mudavadi.

“Out of the blue, Duale has discovered that the man who set him on a political career and into the current comfort is a thief?” said Muluka in the statement.