Ruto secures backing of 20 Coast leaders

More than 20 Opposition MPs drawn from the National Super Alliance (Nasa) in the Coast region have resolved to work with Deputy President William Ruto and the Jubilee administration in a bid to address the challenges facing the region.

The legislators, who accompanied Ruto at the launch of the construction of the Sh2.3 billion Baricho bridge in Kilifi, said they would not be intimidated by anyone in their quest to solve problems facing their people.

The leaders also addressed wananchi in Shomani secondary school grounds in Malindi constituency before the Deputy President launched the Nyali constituency lighting programme in Mombasa County.

The legislators included Suleiman Dori (Msambweni), Ali Wario (Bura) Hashaka Wario (Garsen) Owen Baya (Kilifi North) Senator Juma Wario (Tana River) Said Haribae (Galole), Senator Anuar Toitiptip (Lamu), Badi Twalib (Jomvu), Stanley Muthama (Lamu West), Danson Mwashako (Wundanyi) and Mohammed Ali (Nyali).

Others were Benjamin Tayari (Kinango) nominated Senator Christine Zawadi, Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga), Shariff Ali (Lamu East) Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Lydia Haika (Taita Taveta), Michel Kingi (Magarini) and Gertrude Mbeyu (Kilifi).

Former MPs Gideon Munga’ro and Mustapha Idd were also present. The legislators, two (Jumwa and Dori) of whom have been issued with the summons by their party ODM to explain their decision to work with Ruto dismissed, the disciplinary threats as a red herring.

Jumwa and Dori said they would not be cowed into abandoning their support for the Deputy President.

Dori asked opposition leaders to stop threatening them because of their decision to work with government, saying the Building Bridges Initiative supports their move.

“Let us stop these intimidations. Let us find ways of uniting the people of the Coast and work with the government. We do not want to be left behind,” said Dori.

Ruto said the bridge project is part of the Jubilee administration’s pledges to the people of Kilifi during the election campaigns.

He said upon completion, the project would connect residents of Magarini and Malindi constituencies.

“The construction of this bridge is part of our efforts to initiate projects that have direct impact on the lives of Kenyans,” said Ruto.

The project, which is scheduled be completed in three years, will be capped by 12kms of roads on each side.

Ruto, who is on his second-day tour of the Coast region said time for political competition was over and urged leaders to focus on transforming the lives of Kenyans.

“We should now focus our energies on the construction of roads, provision of health, education, connection of electricity among other development projects,” said Ruto.