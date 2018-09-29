Cut down cost of drugs, Uhuru tells pharmaceuticals

PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on international pharmaceuticals to reduce the cost of medicines for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

He said fair pricing and ethical practices will ensure patients can afford the life-saving medicines.

Addressing a plenary session on the prevention and control of NCDs at the 73rd session on United Nations General Assembly in New York, Uhuru said access to essential medicines and technologies is key for effective management of NCDs.

“I call on non-state actors including the pharmaceutical industries and private health service providers to partner with governments to bring down costs of treatment through fair pricing and ethical practices,” said the President.

He said Kenya aims to guarantee access to quality NCD care through an integrated primary health care approach that emphasises preventive and promotive health intervention that encourages the adoption of healthy lifestyles.

The head of State the government will invest in additional and sustainable domestic financing to halt and reverse the burden of NCDs.

“To this end, we are embracing strategic partnerships and harnessing innovations from the private sector and other non-state actors in the entire continuum of NCDs,” he said

President Kenyatta called on the international community to consider putting in place an incentive fund to stimulate the development of national NCD and mental health interventions and policy coherence for low and middle-income countries.

He said under the Universal Healthcare pillar of the Big Four Agenda, the government has prioritised early diagnosis, screening and treatment of chronic NCDs.

Diseases listed under the NCD category include Asthma, Cardio-vascular complications, Diabetes, Cataracts, chronic Lung and chronic Kidney diseases.