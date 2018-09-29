Plan to decongest prisons on course

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has said a taskforce formed to come up with a prisons decongestion plan is working round the finalise the framework.

The CS said one of the decongestion strategies is to decriminalise traffic offences.

The taskforce brings together the Ministry of Interior, the Judiciary and the Ministry of Transport.

Currently, prisons population stands at 53,367 accounting for 20,102 remand prisoners and 33,254 convicts.

“We have to decongest our prisons to ensure public money is spent prudently,” Matiang’i said.

He spoke when he flagged off 100 vehicles for the prison department to ensure mobility as part of the reform process.

“We expect the mobility of prison officers to sharply increase. They shall now execute their core mandate of rehabilitation and administration of justice better, by producing offenders to courts countrywide on time,” he said, adding that the vehicles will go a long way in easing the provision of essential services like medical attention.

Early this month, Matiang’i and his two counterparts formed an inter-ministerial taskforce to develop guidelines that will see traffic offenders pay instant fines.

The team comprising of Ministry Interior, Ministry of Transport and Ministry of ICT will be assisted by the Attorney General’s Kihara Kariuki office to come up with the operational regulations.

One of the mandates tasked to the team is to decriminalise traffic offences and other petty offences in order to decongest prisons by about 8 000 inmates.

Once effected, this will see correctional facilities decongested and make sure taxpayers money is not used prudently.

A recent study by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions headed by Noordin Haji revealed traffic offences constitute more than a third of criminal cases in courts thus disrupting the criminal justice system with little results to make roads safe.

The report said most infringements involve lapses that are not related to the use of the road, like touting, not wearing Public Service Vehicle (PSV) uniform and failure to renew driving permits.

Meanwhile, Matiang’i assured the inmates their human rights will be respected and they are entitled to enjoy their freedoms as enshrined in the constitution.