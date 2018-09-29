MPs to amend laws governing films

Bridget Ondu

The parliamentary committee on Information, Communication and Innovation is planning to emend laws governing films and stage plays in the country to conform with the latest technology.

Committee chair William Sang and Kenya Films Classification Board (KFCB) Chief Executive Officer Ezekiel Mutua said the current law — Films and Stage Plays Act — which was last reviewed 56 years ago is outdated and can, therefore, not effectively address issues that come with latest technologies.

“We just had our first engagement today since the board was in the Ministry of Heritage in the past before being moved to the Ministry of ICT. Now we know them better and understand what Mutua and his team are doing…we are ready to work together… in the next one month or so, we will beginning looking into the laws because they were last amended in 1962 meaning they are very old,” Sang said.

Speaking to press in Mombasa Mutua said technology has changed vastly and it is imperative to change the laws.

“Where the law needs to be changed it has to be re-looked because the law cannot be static,” said Mutua adding he is not crusading any personal agenda.

While referring to the controversial Rafiki movie which was banned by KFCB before the ban was lifted to allow it to qualify for Oscar nominations, the KFCB CEO insisted the movie contains scenes of homosexual content adding will not be allowed to show in Kenya after September 30.