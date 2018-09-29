Supreme Court extends detention of Iranians

The Supreme Court yesterday suspended the acquittal of two Iranians accused of terrorism-related activities and ordered their detention until an appeal by the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji is heard and determined.

The five-member bench pointed out that Kenya and Iran did not have an extradition treaty and the two men, Ahmad Abolfathi Mohamed and Sayed Mansour Mousavi, were a flight risk in case they were released from the custody of the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) in Nairobi.

“The DPP had provided convincing grounds that the intended appeal involved matters of public importance and national security since Kenya had suffered terrorist attacks and citizens were living in fear in their motherland,” Chief Justice David Maraga, sitting with Justices Mohamed Ibrahim, Jackton Ojwang, Smokin Wanjala and Njoki Ndung’u, observed in their judgment.

Lawyer Waweru Gatonye, assisted by Senior State Counsel Edwin Okello and Dundan Ondimu, are required to file the substantive appeal within 30 days to facilitate the hearing of the case on a priority basis.

They are seeking to overturn the January 16 decision by the Court of Appeal quashing the conviction of the two foreigners and 15-year jail-terms imposed on them for allegedly concealing 15kg of RDX explosives they allegedly planned to use to bomb the Israeli Embassy in Nairobi in 2012.

The Supreme Court had dismissed contempt proceedings instituted by the two Iranians against Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet and ruled that they had not offered convincing grounds to demonstrate that their fundamental rights and freedoms had been curtailed while held under police watch.

Gatonye had argued that the contempt application was incompetent and baseless since the court had not directed the police boss to facilitate the return of the Iranians to their country. The two men were being held in custody for their personal safety because they had no fixed abode and were a flight risk, he said, adding that Kenya had no extradition treaty with Iran and their return was impossible in case the prosecution’s appeal succeeded.

Gatonye had said that the police had complied fully with the directive given on February 23 and had accorded the two men all the necessary facilities and assistance. Senior Counsel Ahmednassir Abdullahi had protested that the two men were victims of blatant disobedience of court orders and suffered discrimination because they were foreigners.

Ahmednassir said the constitutional rights of the two Iranians were being infringed upon by being held in police cells at the ATPU in Nairobi. He had dismissed assertions by the unit’s boss, Nyale Munga, that the two men had been provided with decent rooms, allowed visits by family members and lawyers, and provided with well-balanced diets and medical care.