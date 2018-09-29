Ottichilo, MCAs bury the hatchet

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Vihiga governor Wilber Ottichilo and 38 Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) yesterday resolved to put aside their differences and work together for the sake of development.

At a consultative meeting aimed at reviewing the development targets for the 2018/2019 financial year, the two agreed to hold a joint meeting between the County Executive Committee Members (CECs), Chief Officer’s and MCAs to address issues of oversight engagement, formulation and enacting of bills into laws.

And although they agreed that Treasury was the major challenge in the implementation of projects, the leaders also agreed form a joint committee to compile rules of engagement between the Executive and Assembly for ease of reference.

The MCAs assured the Governor of their support in legislative, oversight and political support required to achieve set development goals and targets.

On his part the Ottichilo pledged to cooperate with MCAs to ensure that there is greater information flow and faster response from departmental heads upon Assembly enquiries.

They also agreed on coordinated unity in the execution of each organ’s mandate.

“The meeting resolved that, henceforth, there will be coordinated unity of purpose in the execution of each organ’s mandate. There will also be monthly briefing meetings between the two organs to review the progress of the development agenda for Vihiga County,” said the statement.

The leaders pledged to resolve disputes amicably instead of resorting to public acrimony and personalised attacks.