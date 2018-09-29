Slain Monica laid to rest as family cries for justice

The family of Monica Nyawira Kimani, who was murdered last week in her Nairobi apartment, has forgiven her killers.

However, the family said they would not rest until the killers of the 28-year-old are brought to book.

Tears flowed freely during an emotional burial ceremony of the deceased in her parents’ farm in Chemichemi village, 15 kilometres from Gilgil town.

Emotions ran high as Monica, who worked in Juba, South Sudan, was buried with a myriad of questions still unanswered.

Friends and relatives braved the scorching sun as speaker after speaker spoke fondly of her.

A friend from Juba, Alex Mariga, termed Monica as a hard working Kenyan, who was loved by many and was always ready to help.

He urged the mourners to dismiss unfounded statements in social media painting the deceased in a bad light.

Former Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) director general Joe Ng’ang’a, an uncle of the deceased, said that their hopes lay in the government to get the killers and serve justice.

“We are crying for justice and we hope that all culprits will be brought to book and will be punished as per the law,” he said.

One suspect Joe Irungu, who is TV personality Jackie Maribe’s boyfriend, has been arrested in connection with the murder. Reverend Kennedy Mbatia thanked the media for highlighting the case.