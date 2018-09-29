EACC traces assets worth Sh22b by involving Kenyans

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has in the last five years traced public assets valued at Sh22 billion and recovered others worth Sh3.6 billion.

Consequently, assets preserved before the courts across the country are valued at more than Sh1.5 billion.

EACC chief executive Halakhe Waqo said the commission traced the public assets in their daily engagement with the public, who gave information on location, the number and value of public assets around them while the EACC ascertained whether the assets were under threat.

Waqo said the recovered assets include former Nairobi mayor’s house in Lavington, the Grand Regency Hotel, Nairobi, and in Mombasa, Uhuru Gardens, Mama Ngina public beach and the Pirates under the National Museums of Kenya.

Speaking on Friday via Twitter and Facebook live links, Waqo said the commission has also focused on government ministries to stop reported corruption from flawed procurement processes, citing a Sh1.8 billion tender to build an engineering block at Multimedia University. He said 67 cases by EACC have registered convictions. “The results are very satisfying,” he said.