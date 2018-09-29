Pint of no return

In furnishings alone J’s Fresh Bar & Kitchen is outstanding; every surface has something old and exquisite on it, and the outcome is one of the most unique and prettiest pubs in the city.

Also, for the few years it’s been around, it’s has earned itself a reputation as a food and drink mecca of some sorts, so they sure must be familiar with a thing or two about how these go with each other.

I’m guessing this is how EatOut and Baraka Events settled on the hip joint for Nairobi’s first ever beer fest, going down this weekend. Not to mention, with its airy set-up, you’ll have decent breathing space in between the 40-strong list of malts, ciders, stouts, ales, lagers and other imported beers you’ll be scrambling for, to pair with the various bitings.

Pint enthusiasts and fun-seekers, you better arrive famished and parched, as it’s not only two days of (attempting to) sample beers from home ground and beyond, but also, delicacies and mixes by the ‘African mzungu’ DJ Kace will break up the beer guzzling. Remember to take it easy though, if you plan to at least take with you some memories!