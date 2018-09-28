English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

MAIZE FARMERS ARREARS: Government to begin making payments next week

MAIZE FARMERS ARREARS

K24 Tv September 28, 2018
Waziri wa ugatuzi Eugene Wamalwa
The government will from next week begin paying maize farmers their outstanding dues after treasury released 1.4Billion shillings to settle outstanding arrears.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa says the money will be paid to over 900 farmers following the verification of claims lodged with the national cereals and produce board.

 Wamalwa said 226 farmers are under investigation for lodging fraudulently claims  and are likely to face prosecution.

 

