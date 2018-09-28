English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
MAIZE FARMERS ARREARS: Government to begin making payments next week
The government will from next week begin paying maize farmers their outstanding dues after treasury released 1.4Billion shillings to settle outstanding arrears.
Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa says the money will be paid to over 900 farmers following the verification of claims lodged with the national cereals and produce board.
Wamalwa said 226 farmers are under investigation for lodging fraudulently claims and are likely to face prosecution.