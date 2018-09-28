English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

MONICA MURDER PROBE: Detectives search the home of Journalist Jacque Maribe for the 2nd day

K24 Tv September 28, 2018
Homicide detectives have Friday evening, raided the home of TV personality Jacque Maribe in search of more evidence that might assist  in  establishing the motive and link  her fiancé Joseph Irungu to the murder of 28 year old businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Detectives  visited the home just two days after they recovered a live bullet under  the couple’s bed.

Detectives are also said to have recovered a substantial amount of money in US Dollars in the journalist’s vehicle alongside an illegal substance which have since been admitted into evidence.

 

