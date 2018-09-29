Nakumatt’s moment of truth as SPL ends

With Thika United and Wazito having already been relegated in the SportPesa Premier League (SPL), Nakumatt has been left on the tenterhooks and must win their remaining matches against Sofapaka and Vihiga United to be on the safe side.

Nakumatt’s quest to evade the big chop starts in earnest Sunday in their penultimate season-ending match against Batoto Ba Mungu at Narok Stadium.

Speaking to Peoplesport Friday, Nakumatt secretary Albert Wesonga concurred with the observation that despite the team producing good results lately, it is not off the hook yet and would have to fight to the last man standing in its quest to revisit the top-tier action next.

“Most people are talking about Wazito and Thika United being demoted oblivious of the fact that Nakumatt is also one of the teams battling to remain afloat. We absolutely have no choice but win our remaining fixtures to be assured of playing in big-time local football again,” said Wesonga.

Funny enough, Nakumatt is the team which has produced the highest winning margin in the 2018 season in their 6-1 annihilation of Kakamega Homeboyz at Camp Toyoyo ground in Jericho on June 17.

On the flip side, Nakumatt is also the team which has conceded the highest number of goals at 57 thus far.

But loathe them or love them and the grim reality is that Nakumatt can rise to the occasion when least expected and they did it with much precision on August 18 incidentally in Jericho when they stunned Mathare United 4-0.

For this reason, pre-match favourites Sofapaka, joyous after breezing to the final of the SportPesa Shield last week, need to be extra cautious lest they also fall victims.

Meanwhile, crisis-hit Gor Mahia will be angling to avoid a fourth defeat on a trot when they face Mathare United in a potential thriller at Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu Sunday from 2.00 pm.

For the last couple of weeks, Gor players have been quite a disenchanted lot over a delay by the management to remit their August wages which have led to defeats at the hands of Thika United, Ulinzi Stars and Vihiga United.

K’Ogalo coach Dylan Kerr conceded that his work has been made pretty difficult due to players’ mutiny and this is the pitfall that Mathare might take advantage of as they strive to haul themselves up from an eighth placing in the league chart.

Mathare dispatched a 10-man Posta Rangers 1-0 in Kasarani last week and with utility players such as Cliff Nyakeya, Brian Osumba and Clifford Alwanga at the disposal of deputy national team trainer Francis Kimanzi, Gor defence line led by Joash Onyango and Haroun Shakava might be forced to work overtime to stave off attacks.

At Afraha Stadium, AFC Leopards will be out to make an improved performance after a humiliating 4-0 defeat by Tusker in a midweek match in Machakos.