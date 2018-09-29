Six matches lined up in FKF Division One.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) National Division One Zone B League round of 23 this weekend with six matches lined up.

The first match of the six will see league leaders Eldoret Youth welcome relegation-threatened Nyakach United at Wareng’ High School today as they seek to stretch their unbeaten run to 23 matches.

With 18 wins and four draws in 22 matches, Eldoret Youth have 58 points, eight above second-placed Shabana (50 points) and they seem to have already booked a ticket to NSL as well as league title and only need to ensure that they wrap up the season unbeaten, but coach Peter Kihamba has downplayed the talk, saying they are taking one match at a time with much respect to all teams.

“I don’t want to say that we are there until the last game. And as always, one game at a time and no relenting. I respect the other teams as our worthy opponents,” Eldoret Youth coach Kihamba said.

Ninth-placed Bondo United will be out to bounce back from last outing’s 2-1 loss to leaders Eldoret Youth when they face off with third-placed Transfoc FC at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University with an entertaining battle between Bungoma Superstars and Transmara Sugar set for Kanduyi Stadium.

National Super League promotion chasing Shabana, second on the log will be seeking maximum points against St Joseph’s Youth Academy at Mosocho Academy while on Sunday, two enthralling encounters pitting Kisumu Hot Stars and Silibwet at Moi Stadium, Kisumu and Raiply against Timsales at Bishop Dellany High School in Eldoret will wrap up the weekend’s long packed action.