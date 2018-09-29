WPL action returns after three-month break.

Women Premier League (WPL) makes a return after a three-month ‘forced’ break with 10 matches in the offing across the country. The league is expected to conclude in December if the fixtures released are to be followed.

Title holders Vihiga Queens start the second leg away in Baringo County as they play host to Baringo Starlets at Eldama Ravine. The defending champions are playing catch up to leaders Thika Queens as they lost two matches in the first leg.

“We have a six-point gap to close and that is our biggest challenge. We intend not to lose any more points in the second leg as we hope to defend our title. The rhythm and fitness of players may not be perfect due to the long break but by the third match we will be in a better position to judge how fit the players are,” said Vihiga coach Alex Alumira.

The side took advantage of the mid-season to strengthen their squad, making two crucial signings. Shot stopper Samantha Okeya and central defender Edna Baraza joined the Vihiga camp from Spadag and Oserian respectively.

“Our goalkeepers had suffered some bad injuries and I felt the need to have another player in that position. Additionally, we only had two central defenders and I needed someone who could cover for them thus signing Baraza,” Alumira said.