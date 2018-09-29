Flickers face Thika Gunners as weekend KHF league resumes

Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) men’s league debutants Kakamega Flickers are in action this weekend after a three-week break where they have four encounters lined up for them with maximum points that guarantee them a return to the top.

Flickers face Gunners and Thika on Saturday before taking on students St Pauls University (SPU) and Strathmore University in Sunday’s fixtures. When the side, composed of Masinde Muliro University alumni, last played they bagged maximum points in their four matches to go top of the table.

“We have gone through intense training in the three weeks we have not been playing and the fitness of players is not in doubt. Of the four matches, Strathmore pose the greatest threat to us but we are not underrating the rest of the teams we are up against,” said coach Silas Muhanji.

He added, “We are confident of wins in the first three matches if the players can remain mentally strong, but playing against Strathmore will be tricky. The students are one of the top teams in the league but we will fight to the last minute.” Strathmore has lost one of the nine matches played.

Currently ranked sixth at 14 points from seven wins in eight matches, the Kakamega-based side has a chance to go top of the league if they can collect all eight points. Three wins will still place them in a league-leading position if holders Black Mamba lose.

Defending champions Mamba will be keen to extend their unbeaten run to ten matches when they take on Generation in the final match of Sunday. The Eastland-based club is second on the log at 18 points, similar to leaders Ulinzi who have scored a superior goal tally. The soldiers are not in action this weekend.

In other matches, title contenders National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) play Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) as the millers seek their eighth win in nine matches, having drawn against soldiers Tigers on September 1. JKUAT is chasing a seventh win in their tenth fixture.