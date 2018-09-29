Effective debt management strategies

Hellen Njeri @njerihelen

Debt is not only dangerous to your financial stability, but it can also have adverse psychological effects and lead to misery. The debt will also result in low self-esteem and impaired cognitive functioning. But do not fret, there are effective and time-tested strategies to manage or get out of debt.

1. How much do you owe?

Make a list of your debts, including the creditors, determine total debt and due dates. You can use your credit bureau report to confirm the debts on your list. Knowing how much you owe will allow you to see the bigger picture and stay aware of your complete debt picture. Do not just create your list and forget about it. Refer to your debt list periodically, especially as you pay bills. Update your list every few months as your debt amount changes.

2. Pay promptly

More often than not, late payments attract extra penalty charges, this could lead to more monthly payments for you at the end of the month. If you miss two months payments, the interest could be riotous. Have a calendar on your computer or phone where you insert the due dates with a reminder. Alternatively, you can explore more technology savvy means like an app on your phone that keeps up to date.

If you miss a payment, do not wait until the next interval to repay it, pay immediately.

3. Have a bill payment schedule

Identify your bills and slot them into a schedule. Attach each coin you earn to a bill. Always pay you bills on the same day every month especially if you are a salaried employee. However, if your pay is not regular, prepare the schedule every month and adjust the dates accordingly.

4. Make the bare minimum payment

If you cannot afford to pay everything at once, at least pay in instalments. Of course, minimum payment does not help you make real progress in paying off your debt. But, it keeps your debt from growing. When you miss payments, it gets harder to catch up.

5. Have an emergency fund to fall back on

Without access to an emergency fund, you will always be forced to go into debt to cover an unforeseeable expense. Even a small emergency fund will cover little expenses that come up every once in a while. First, work toward creating a small emergency fund depending on your needs. Then grow your reserve to about six months of your living expenses.

6. Negotiate and communicate

To manage debt you need to communicate with your creditors. Ensure that you are on the same page with your creditors on your debt status and payment progress. Go over your income and expenses with a fine-tooth comb, figure out what you can afford and only agree to pay a realistic amount.