Muturi Junior coaches – gym instructor

Which is your latest gadget?

Tecno Camon CM phone.

What do you love about it?

It takes nice pictures and has a long battery life. I do not spend much of my work time on phone and s, I don’t have to keep charging it. Also, it has a high Internet speed. Due to my nature of work, I really consider the Internet as a critical resource.

Which is your favourite gym equipment?

I don’t really have any favourite equipment.

Did you ever instruct someone who seemed to ignore your instructions?

Yes, not one. People want to use some gym equipment without guidance. I warned a certain guy not to use the treadmill, but the guy went ahead to use it. I had to exercise calmness to deal with him.

Your gadget you wouldn’t trade for anything?

My Tecno phone. It is the best phone I’ve had for many years. Though I don’t stay so close to it due to my work schedule, I just can’t avoid it.

A childhood gadget that you still treasure.

It was a small Nokia phone that I can’t recall the model. I played games, especially ‘snake’ on it. It made memories.

Your worst gadget ever and why?

Although I can’t remember the make of that phone, I remember it had a really bad camera.

Which is your most expensive gadget and how much did it cost?

My current phone. It cost me slightly over Sh15,000.

Which app do you use most on your phone and why?

I mainly use WhatsApp, for fast efficient communication.

What would you be if you were a gadget?

I would be a gadget that helps people become physically fit. Whether it is a phone or whatever it could be.

If you would upgrade one of your gadgets, what would you opt for and why?

I can’t really tell what gadget to buy but I would go for one that has the highest Internet speed. Internet speed is everything

To start a gym on a budget, which things should one consider first?

One could go for second-hand equipment that is still in good working condition. It’d be better to start with cardio or vascular fitness equipment, instead of one multi-purpose equipment.