TCB Naturals last weekend launched a runway show at the InterContinental Hotel, Nairobi, where stylist competed in three categories; relaxed hair, natural hair and natural hair with extensions. Dubbed TCB Naturals Hair Runway Show, the event is aimed at showcasing Kenyan stylists’ talent.

Hair care brand TCB Naturals, a range of Godrej Consumer Products Kenya, was launched in 2016, targeting natural hair.

The company is part of the 121-year-old India-based Godrej Group, that owns a number of other brands such as Darling (hair extensions), MegaGrowth (hair care), Valon (skincare), Pride (dishwash), and Climax (air freshener). Here are some of the looks that caught our attention.