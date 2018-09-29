The Swahili life

One of the most impressive features in Lamu, its traditional Swahili architecture, is said to date back to as early as the 18th century. I was curious to find out more about how the Swahili lived, so, I toured the Swahili Museum, which is a glimpse into how life was then.

After purchasing my ticket, one of the staff took me round the house, explaining the community’s culture and traditions.

Some of the most distinctive features of the house are front wooden doors that are intricately carved, imposing entrance porches, as well as shady courtyards.

The interior is also grand and elegant, and it is said that the house belonged to a wealthy merchant, and it was left abandoned without care when he died.

In most old towns, the inhabitants are apparently not permitted to sell such property, and after years of neglect, the National Museums of Kenya took notice of the house, possessed and renovated it.

As you enter, you’ll find a deep well in the courtyard that believe it or not, is still in use after all those many years.

The building has thick external walls, which are 600-1,000mm thick, high ceilings, as well as small windows that were meant to safeguard the dwellers from harsh sunlight rays, thus ensure the house remained cool.

I was directed to the porch, which the guide explained is called daka. This one then led directly to a foyer known as tekani. I notice that the front door faced a blank wall, something I was told is to prevent guests from peeping into the private areas of the house.

Just near the entrance is a room called sebule, which acted as the reception or guest room. Each time a visitor arrived, they would call out to the man of the house, who would stand at the echo chambers to inquire who the guest was.

The entire wall was adorned with vidaka and decorative pieces placed at the bottom.

I notice household furniture, such as a carved mahogany throne known as kiti cha enzi, often inlaid with ivory or mother of pearl. This seat was mainly kept for the man of the house or for significant visitors.

I also spot a carved pavilao bed, and got fascinated by the large, brazed laid Zanzibar chests, which was where proper clothing was kept.

We then proceeded to check out some two bathrooms and from the explanation, each floor was specifically designed with two bathrooms; one situated near the sebule and the courtyard, and was used by men.

There’s a pit latrine in every bathroom and a large stone water cistern for washing after visiting the loo.

We go up the stairs and I spot a wooden door that leads to the kitchen, an area I’m told was known as kidari cha meko. It was positioned there to prevent smoke and heat from entering the main house.

From history, the upper houses were in most instances added when the daughter of the house was getting married, due to the number of activities in the house.

The Swahili ate their meals on imported crockery, seated on the floor or raised baraza dining area. Coffee was poured from large brass pots into tiny porcelain cups.

It was an informative expedition that just joined my list of ‘things to do in Lamu’, as a self-appointed trip advisor.