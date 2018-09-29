Kenny Lattimore Live.

PERPETUA ADOYO

EAST AFRICAN FASHION GALA

The East African Fashion Gala is a quarterly fashion show that showcases and promotes East African fashion designers. The theme of this year’s edition is ‘Royalty’, as designers look forward to showcasing designs inspired by African royalty.

Invitees are encouraged to adhere to the same theme. The event goes down this Saturday, September 29, at the Michael Joseph Centre from 5pm to 9pm. Entry is Sh1,000.

KIDS FUN DAY

If you have children under the age 10 and you are looking for a place for them to have fun, then make your way to Carnivore Restaurant this Saturday, September 29.

The Kids Fun Day will include activities such as pageantry, storytelling, magic and puppet shows, mascots and bouncy castles, among others. Entry is Sh500 (children) and Sh300 for adults. Event starts 10am to end at 6pm.

CBA AFRICA CONCOURS D’ELEGANCE

Concours d’Elegance is an event where cars and fashion combine to present an elegant environment to mingle and network. The event has been in Kenya for years and this year the theme will be ‘Aladdin and the Magical Rides’.

There will be vintage cars from all over the world for your viewing and a fashion show afterwards. It will be held this Sunday, September 30, at the Ngong Racecourse starting 9am to 5pm. Charges are Sh1,200 (adults) and Sh600 for children.