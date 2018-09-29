Kaka’s new project features US comedian Tracy Morgan

A while ago, PD Wikendi broke the news about King Kaka’s forthcoming album, Eastlando Royalty. Well, more details are emerging.

The rapper — who is currently in New York, will feature sensational American comedian, Tracy Morgan, in the upcoming project.

Kaka who was interviewed on radio station, Hot 97, revealed that while it was his first time in the US, his objective, besides leveraging on music opportunities, was to make sure that his sanitary towel campaign got all the help it could.

“Morgan, recorded a project with King Kaka and is mentoring him during his first journey in the United States.

He speaks on The Last OG, and his first experience with Key and Peele as he recovered from his accident, and how they helped him with the show,” said Hot 97 on a YouTube video.