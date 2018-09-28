SONKO IN COURT: Gov. Sonko testifies against two county workers in graft case.

Nairobi Gov. Mike Sonko yesterday appeared in court to testify against two county workers union officials charged with corruption.

In his testimony the governor denied never giving out money to the suspect to avert a workers demonstration against his administration over delayed salary payments.

Gov. Sonko who appeared before Anti-corruption court Magistrate Douglas Ogoti, said the two union officials including Nairobi city branch secretary general Benson Olianga Oriaro and assistant treasury John Muriuki had demanded a bribe of one million shillings, but later reduced the amount to 200,000 shillings.

The two officials have denied the charges and are out on a cash bail of sh200, 000 or an aternative bond of sh500, 000 and report to Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission every Friday.